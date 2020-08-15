The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association is hosting a Ranch Horse Competition held in conjunction with the 36th Annual OCA Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 22 at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie. The ranch horse competition will begin at 8 a.m.Spectators are welcome to watch the Ranch Horse Competition for free.
Families can make a day of it and stay for the OCA Ranch Rodeo, which consists of twelve ranch teams of 'real ranch' cowboys that compete in five different events mirroring many of the activities of daily ranch life. Arena doors open at 5 p.m. for shopping in the trade show and the performance begins at 7 p.m.
The Ranch Rodeo competition is fierce, but the participating cowboys do not take home much more than bumps and bragging rights. They participate with one goal—to support the Children's Hospital Foundation. The OCA Ranch Rodeo has raised more than $531,000.00 for the Children's Hospital Foundation since 1997.
"When you purchase a ticket to the OCA Ranch Rodeo, you are supporting Oklahoma children and their families," said Weston Givens, chairman of the OCA Ranch Rodeo Committee. "CHF funds children's medical research and treatment for children right here in Oklahoma. The funds raised for CHF in Oklahoma, stay in Oklahoma."
Learn more about the OCA Ranch Rodeo at okcattlemen.org/oca-annual-ranch-rodeo. Buy your tickets at lazye.com.
