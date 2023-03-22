The National Pork Producers Council installed new officers and elected members to its board of directors at its annual business meeting on March 10—the National Pork Industry Forum in Orlando, Florida. 

NPPC elects new officers, board members to lead advocacy efforts

The board of directors for the National Pork Producers Council, from left, (back row) Terry Wolters, Scott Hays, Craig Andersen, Duane Stateler, Steve Malakowsky, Rob Brenneman, Francis Forst; (front row) Lori Stevermer, Jeb Stevens, Jeremy Pittman, Jason Brester, Bob Ivey, Todd Marotz, and Dwight Mogler. (Photo courtesy of the National Pork Producers Council.)

Scott Hays of Monroe City, Missouri, was elevated to NPPC president for 2023-2024. Hays is a fifth-generation pork producer and has been involved in many aspects of production. While owning sows and production facilities remains the farm’s core business, he enjoys involvement in the sixth generation's swine management, swine building maintenance and livestock hauling businesses. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.