NPPC elects new officers, board members to lead advocacy efforts

Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Theboard of directors for the National Pork Producers Council, from left, (back row) Terry Wolters, Scott Hays, Craig Andersen, Duane Stateler, Steve Malakowsky, Rob Brenneman, Francis Forst; (front row) Lori Stevermer, Jeb Stevens, Jeremy Pittman, Jason Brester, Bob Ivey, Todd Marotz, and Dwight Mogler. (Photo courtesy of the National Pork Producers Council.)
The National Pork Producers Council installed new officers and elected members to its board of directors at its annual business meeting on March 10—the National Pork Industry Forum in Orlando, Florida.
Scott Hays of Monroe City, Missouri, was elevated to NPPC president for 2023-2024. Hays is a fifth-generation pork producer and has been involved in many aspects of production. While owning sows and production facilities remains the farm’s core business, he enjoys involvement in the sixth generation's swine management, swine building maintenance and livestock hauling businesses.
Hays also represents producers on various state and national committees. He is a member of the Missouri Pork Association Board, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Agri-leaders of Tomorrow president, Missouri Farm Bureau, Monroe City FFA Alumni and Missouri Institute of Cooperatives.
Hays takes over for Terry Wolters, producer from Pipestone, Minnesota, who becomes NPPC immediate past president.
Lori Stevermer became NPPC president-elect. Stevermer is co-owner of Trail’s End Farm in Easton, Minnesota, where she served on the executive board of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. Stevermer has a history of advocating for the pork industry at the local, state and national levels.
The NPPC board of directors elected Duane Stateler, a fourth-generation pork producer and owner/operator of Stateler Family Farms, as vice president. Stateler is a member of the Ohio Pork Council Board and is active in numerous Ohio Pork Council Committees.
Francis Forst of Missouri and Todd Marotz of Minnesota were elected as new members of the board. Bob Ivey of North Carolina and Jeremy Pittman of Virginia were each re-elected to another three-year term. Jason Brester with Tyson Foods was elected to a two-year term as the allied industry representative.
They join current directors Craig Andersen of South Dakota, Rob Brenneman of Iowa, Steve Malakowsky of Minnesota, Pat Hord of Ohio, Dwight Mogler of Iowa, Jeb Stevens of Indiana and Russ Vering of Nebraska.
For NPPC’s nominating committee, Adam Dohrman of Missouri and Adam Krause of South Dakota were elected to the panel. Both will serve two-year terms.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.