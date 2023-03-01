DSC_2534

(Journal photo by Jennifer Carrico.)

Pork production declined 2.5% in 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, which predicts growth in pork production for 2023.

That decline may have had something to do with the cost of raising pigs, which increased by 21% from the previous year, and 43% from 2020. Retail pork prices increased, but only by 1.5% overall.

