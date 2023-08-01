Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Missouri livestock producers face dwindling water supplies for their herds. University of Missouri Extension specialists urge producers to contact their county USDA office to find resources to plan for future water shortages. (Marion County photo by Charles Ellis.)
In the midst of drought, Missouri livestock producers face dwindling water supplies for their herds.
Few options remain for this year, but producers can explore resources from local, state and federal agencies for the future, says University of Missouri Extension agronomist Terry Halleran.
Halleran says it is important to plan now since the application process for many programs can take six months or more.
“The issue at hand is not now, but what about next time? There will be another drought,” he says. Parts of Missouri have experienced drought in 21 of the last 24 years, with back-to-back droughts in 2022 and 2023.
“Spend your time and money wisely. Invest in things that will last a long time, with essential improvements to your operation,” says Halleran. “There are numerous resources to help you manage risk and build resilience in the drought recovery process.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers allow customers to access services of the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and USDA Rural Development from a single location. Find your county office at https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.
The federal Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Missouri Soil and Water District programs DSP-3 and WQ-10 address water and fencing issues, says Halleran. Contact your local county soil and water conservation district or go to https://dnr.mo.gov/water/hows-water/state-water/drought for more information.
Some local Farm Service Agency offices currently have programs for emergency water. These programs may include wells, waterlines and stock tanks. The Missouri Department of Conservation also has some programs for assistance. Emergency water supply resources from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources include locations of water access in conservation areas and a list of 25 boat launches where farmers can pump water into tanks for livestock needs.
“These programs have set standards of practices, scientifically tested, and research developed for a better-enhanced program,” Halleran says. “Visit with your local offices and see if they have what you need.” MU Extension agronomists and livestock specialists also can provide information.
