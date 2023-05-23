52404114836_ec68b3e3c7_o.jpeg

Tomi Obe (Photo by Fred Miller, U of A System Division of Agriculture.)

Poultry scientists with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture are testing new technology aimed at reducing the substantial amount of water typically used to process chicken for consumers.

Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station have received more than $350,000 as part of a nearly $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to investigate a novel water disinfection technology. California-based technology company Micro-Tracers is the lead organization on the project, which began in February and will continue for two years.

