Proper tension is essential in ligating a body part. Studies of high-tension banding have demonstrated that the complete negation of blood flow triggers a natural analgesic effect that reduces pain, while minimizing swelling and related complications.

Without a band placed below the antler pedicle, the level of pain when removing the antler was excruciating (full body movement); with a properly tensioned Callicrate VELVET ANTLER Band, the level of pain was undetectable (no eye movement). The Callicrate WEE Bander, as with the Callicrate SMART Bander and the Callicrate PRO Bander, also provides compression analgesic.

