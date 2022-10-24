Proper tension is essential in ligating a body part. Studies of high-tension banding have demonstrated that the complete negation of blood flow triggers a natural analgesic effect that reduces pain, while minimizing swelling and related complications.
Without a band placed below the antler pedicle, the level of pain when removing the antler was excruciating (full body movement); with a properly tensioned Callicrate VELVET ANTLER Band, the level of pain was undetectable (no eye movement). The Callicrate WEE Bander, as with the Callicrate SMART Bander and the Callicrate PRO Bander, also provides compression analgesic.
It is the only castration tool for newborns that achieves a level of tension sufficient to shut off the blood supply, while providing immediate pain relief. Proper tension is achieved with every application. Managing stress is especially important with calves, lambs, and kids in developing healthy immune systems essential to a healthy drug-free life.
Another advantage of the WEE Bander—producers do not have to worry about incomplete castration when a testicle slips back up above the band. Due to emphasis on high-tension ligation, the banders excel at achieving a tight band every time. Easy-to-read tension indicators ensure the correct tightness, essential to minimizing discomfort and reducing complications.
