The Northeast Panhandle Beef Conference, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Ochiltree and Lipscomb counties, will be held Dec. 10 at the Ochiltree County Expo, 402 Expo Drive in Perryton.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the program will start at 10 a.m. The fee is $10, and lunch will be provided.
Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, and Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, both in Amarillo, will be the speakers for the event.
Their topic titles are: Stock and Fencing Laws and Other Liability Issues and Selecting Cattle for the Environment and Your Operation.
For more information, contact AgriLife Extension agricultural and natural resource agents Scott Strawn, Ochiltree County, 806-435-4501, or J.R. Sprague, Lipscomb County, 806-862-4601.
