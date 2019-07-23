Applicants recently interviewed for four open positions on the North American Limousin Junior Association board. They spoke about their desire to be on the board, their biggest influences in life, and their future goals.
Elected to lead NALJA as president for the upcoming year is Lindsey Gulotta, Independence, Louisiana. Lindsey intends to continue her involvement with the cattle industry and the Limousin breed as she furthers her education at Louisiana State University.
Colt Schrader, Beggs, Oklahoma, was selected to serve as the vice president for the 2019-2020 year.
Serving as the 2019-2020 NALJA secretary is Hannah Ziegler. This will be her third year on the NALJA board and her second term on the executive committee.
Serving his second year on the NALJA board of directors, Zane Gavette was elected treasurer.
Rounding out the NALJA executive committee is Ex-Officio Randa Taylor, Decatur, Texas. Randa will be serving her fourth year on the NALJA board, and recently served as the 2018-2019 NALJA president.
Four new junior members were elected to their first term on the board of directors. Clayton Schowe, Cassville, Missouri; Riley Smith, Macomb, Illinois; Wiley Fanta, Starbuck, Minnesota; and Shelby Hubbard, Miami, Oklahoma.
Brooke Falk, Callie Hicks, Dominic Ruppert, Aaron Linhart, and Ethan Freund all completed their service for the NALJA Board. “Thank you for your service, your dedication, and being the source of quite a few laughs during your time as board members,” expressed Katie Campbell, director of activities.
For more information on the North American Limousin Junior Association, contact Katie Campbell at 303-220-1693, ext. 43, or visit www.NALF.org.
