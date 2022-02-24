The North American Limousin Foundation recently elected new members and officers for its board of directors during the annual meeting held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Those newly elected to serve the foundation for three-year terms are Lance Sennett, Waynetown, Indiana.
Bruce Lawrence, Anton, Texas, was selected to serve as the NALF president. He succeeds Dan Hunt, Oxford, Nebraska, who will serve on the board as immediate past president. Wade Beckman, Robert, Idaho, was chosen to serve as vice president. The remaining executive committee consists of Ronn Cunningham, Rose, Oklahoma, as secretary; Randy Corns, Altoona, Kansas, serving as treasurer; and Jerry Wulf, Morris, Minnesota, as member-at-large. Curt Wieczorek, Mount Vernon, South Dakota, will continue on the executive committee as ex-officio.
The additional breeders on the board of directors include Joey Freund, Elizabeth, Colorado; Joe Moore, Raphine, Virginia; Troy Gulotta, Indepence, Louisiana; Austin Hager, Karlsruhe, North Dakota; Bart Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wisconsin; Jay Wilder, Snook, Texas; Kevin Ochsner, Kersey, Colorado; Rob Brawner, Wood Lake, Nebraska.
