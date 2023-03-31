Cattle

(Photo courtesy of North Dakota State University Extension.)

Cattle producers are anxious to rebuild their herds but persistent headwinds are not making it easy, according to a recent analysis from Rabobank.

Lance Zimmerman, a senior beef analyst at the RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness team, said an oversimplification may indicate a similarity to 2014 when the herd expanded over the next five years but he warns the signals are not there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.