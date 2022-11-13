627463.jpg

New Mexico State University’s Southwest Center for Rangeland Sustainability in Corona, New Mexico, will host a workshop that will focus on reproductive technologies for small ruminants, such as goats, to aid in genetic advancement and propagation of superior livestock. (NMSU photo by Shad Cox.)

New Mexico State University’s Southwest Center for Rangeland Sustainability will host a workshop to discuss reproductive technologies available for sheep and goats.

The free workshop will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Corona Range and Livestock Research Center, 739 University Road in Corona, New Mexico. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at https://corona.nmsu.edu. Travel directions may also be found on the website.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.