Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
New Mexico State University’s Southwest Center for Rangeland Sustainability in Corona, New Mexico, will host a workshop that will focus on reproductive technologies for small ruminants, such as goats, to aid in genetic advancement and propagation of superior livestock. (NMSU photo by Shad Cox.)
New Mexico State University’s Southwest Center for Rangeland Sustainability will host a workshop to discuss reproductive technologies available for sheep and goats.
The free workshop will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Corona Range and Livestock Research Center, 739 University Road in Corona, New Mexico. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at https://corona.nmsu.edu. Travel directions may also be found on the website.
The workshop will focus on reproductive technologies for small ruminants to aid in genetic advancement and propagation of superior livestock. NMSU is partnering with Reprologix as a satellite center to provide reproductive services for small ruminants, which are grazing mammals such as sheep and goats. The workshop is open to anyone who would like to incorporate these technologies into their management plan, regardless of service provider.
“There are a large number of sheep and goat producers in New Mexico and the surrounding region who can benefit from incorporating reproductive technologies in their operations,” said Adam Summers, NMSU associate professor in the Department of Animal and Range Sciences. “We hope to provide producers, regardless of their experience and knowledge level, with a learning opportunity that can encourage and promote the use of the tools that will best help them succeed.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.