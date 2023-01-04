631315.jpg

Forage growers can access important industry information at the 2023 Southwest Hay & Forage Conference, which will take place Jan. 26 to 27 at the Ruidoso Convention Center in Ruidoso, New Mexico. The event is hosted by New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and the New Mexico Hay Association. (NMSU photo by Mark Marsalis.)

Forage growers in the Southwest can access important industry information, including potential solutions to common issues, at the 2023 Southwest Hay & Forage Conference.

The conference will take place Jan. 26 to 27 at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive in Ruidoso, New Mexico. The event is hosted by New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and the New Mexico Hay Association.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.