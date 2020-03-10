Craig_Gifford.jpeg

Craig Gifford, New Mexico State University Extension beef specialist, uses a bovine anatomy model to explain the stages of a cow's pregnancy. Gifford will talk about beef cattle reproduction at a workshop on March 17 at the Isleta Resort and Casino. (NMSU photo by Jane Moorman.)

A beef cattle reproduction workshop focused on anatomy and endocrinology will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at the Isleta Resort and Casino, 11000 Broadway SE.

The workshop is sponsored by New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service in Valencia County and Isleta Pueblo Natural Resource Department.

“Cattlemen will gain a greater understanding of the reproductive and endocrine systems with hands-on practice assisting calving difficulties with a cow/calf mannequin,” said Newt McCarty, NMSU Extension agriculture agent in Valencia County.

Presentations will be made by Marcy Ward, NMSU Extension livestock specialist, and Craig Gifford, NMSU Extension beef specialist.

Participants may earn two Beef Quality Assurance continuing education units for attending the workshop.

For more information, call 505-565-3002.

