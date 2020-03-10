A beef cattle reproduction workshop focused on anatomy and endocrinology will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at the Isleta Resort and Casino, 11000 Broadway SE.
The workshop is sponsored by New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service in Valencia County and Isleta Pueblo Natural Resource Department.
“Cattlemen will gain a greater understanding of the reproductive and endocrine systems with hands-on practice assisting calving difficulties with a cow/calf mannequin,” said Newt McCarty, NMSU Extension agriculture agent in Valencia County.
Presentations will be made by Marcy Ward, NMSU Extension livestock specialist, and Craig Gifford, NMSU Extension beef specialist.
Participants may earn two Beef Quality Assurance continuing education units for attending the workshop.
For more information, call 505-565-3002.
