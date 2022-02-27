The Northern International Livestock Exposition is now accepting applications for the general manager position.
The application period for this position will be open until March 24; followed by the interview process and subsequent selection. The collective goal of the NILE Board of Directors is to interview, select and hire the next general manager on or before June 1.
The responsibilities of this position will be to oversee the general business and management activities of the NILE organization, including the events of NILE Stock Show and Rodeo, Professional Bull Riders event, Montana Agri-Trade Exposition, and various other NILE events. For more information about the position, visit www.thenile.org/p/about/jobs.
If interested in applying for this position, apply through written application by mailing or emailing a resume, references and a typed summary of experience relating to the job requirements. Applications can be emailed to Rick at rick@thenile.org or mailed to NILE, Attn: Job Applications, PO Box 1981, Billings, MT 59103-1981.
