Claire Murnin from Huntley, Montana, takes home the K.R. Rauch/Wilson Trailer for winning the 2019 Premier Herdsman Award at the NILE. Claire is the first youth exhibitor to take home the top honors.
Each year cattle exhibitors are evaluated on their presentation during the NILE Stock Show. The criteria for winning is based on: cleanliness of stall area, observance of rules and regulations, cooperation with show officials, sportsmanship to other exhibitors, and knowledge of breeds being shown. Those that exemplify these attributes win the use of a Wilson Trailer from K.R. Rauch for a year.
Congratulations to Claire Murnin and all exhibitors who were in the running for the Premier Herdsman Trailer. Thank you to K.R. Rauch and Wilson Trailers for providing this awesome award!
