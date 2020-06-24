October 2020 will be the 53rd year of the Northern International Livestock Exposition Organization. Due to the lasting economic impacts of COVID-19 facing our region and guidelines set forth by the county and state health department regarding the health of our community, we have designed a new version of our fall NILE event.
Events will run from Sept. 30through Oct. 18. This includes some classic events and some new events to be held at the Miller’s Horse Palace in Laurel, Montana. Other shows will see virtual digital technology come to the forefront, keeping the high-quality standard of livestock set by NILE for many, many years. While much of our event will continue, some events simply won’t work in the current situation and limitations, such as our rodeos. We are saddened to leave the MetraPark facility for a year, but we are thankful to continue our great partnership in the future.
While NILE Version 2.0 in 2020 looks a little different, it will allow us to come back in 2021 with our exceptional cattle breed shows, marketplace trade shows and rodeos. Be sure to visit our many social media outlets as well as www.thenile.org for constant updates and information.
