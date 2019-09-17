Congratulations to these young men and women. They will receive heifers from their gracious donors later this fall. After a year of monthly reports, lessons, and breeding the heifers they will show at the 2020 NILE and then take full ownership. We’re excited to see young people interested in agriculture and specifically beef cattle. Thank you also to the donors. We couldn’t offer this amazing program without you.
Powder River Angus of Spotted Horse, Wyoming, donated a heifer to Hannah Adams of Billings, Montana.
KG Ranch of Three Forks, Montana, donated a heifer to Haylee Adams of Billings, Montana.
Rollin Rock Angus of Enterprise, Oregon, donated a heifer to Jonwyn Ayers of Rogue River, Oregon.
Tonne Cattle Company of Ephrata, Washington, donated a heifer to Kyle Belles of Spangle, Washington.
K2 Red Angus of Wheatland, Wyoming, donated a heifer to Scarlett Carney of Carbondale, Colorado.
Bar JV Angus of Fairview, Montana, donated a heifer to Sophie David of Miles City, Montana.
Redland Red Angus of Hysham, Montana, donated a heifer to Cody England of Lewistown, Montana.
Hilltop Angus of Denton, Montana, donated a heifer to Helaina Fowler of Lewistown, Montana.
Peterson Land & Cattle of Havre, Montana, donated a heifer to Morgan Friede of Chinook, Montana.
Holden Herefords of Valier, Montana, donated a heifer to Gavin Garrison of Glen, Montana.
Beery Land & Livestock of Vida, Montana, donated a heifer to Whitney Herden of Bridger, Montana.
Walborn Cattle Company of Hardin, Montana, donated a heifer to Cadee Hess of Park City, Montana.
Reisig Cattle of Hardin, Montana, donated a heifer to Saige Kelly of Kinsey, Montana.
Basin Angus of Joliet, Montana, donated a heifer to Brighton Lane of Huntley, Montana.
L Bar W Cattle Company of Absarokee, Montana, donated a heifer to Kennedy Lyson of Baker, Montana.
Klompien Red Angus of Manhattan, Montana, donated a heifer to Elaina Patten of Helena, Montana.
Christensen Red Angus of Park City, Montana, donated a heifer to Phillip Prewitt of Park City, Montana.
Sidwell Ranch of Columbus, Montana, donated a heifer to Jacob Reisig of Lewistown, Montana
Strang Herefords of Meeker, Colorado, donated a heifer to Kayla Rossi of Yampa, Colorado.
Lost Creek Red Angus of Molt, Montana, donated a heifer to Lance Rutledge of Big Sandy, Montana.
Knaub Cattle Company of Lodge Grass, Montana, donated a heifer to Mackenzie Serrano of Roundup, Montana.
Currant Creek Angus of Roundup, Montana, donated a heifer to Hayley Stahl of Roundup, Montana.
Angelo Cattle Company of Drummond, Montana, donated a heifer to Hannah Todd of Cameron, Montana.
Cosgriff Cattle LLC of Big Timber, Montana, donated a heifer to Trevor Zumbrun of Absarokee, Montana.
