A new year brings new opportunities for youth in agriculture. The Northern International Livestock Exposition Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Given the extended unprecedented times, the NILE Foundation's Scholarship Program will continue to support youth in agriculture with limited fundraising opportunities.
Scholarships will be awarded and announced in April 2022.
Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at www.thenile.org or by contacting the NILE Office at 406-256-2495. Applications must be received at the NILE Office by March 1 by 4 p.m. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.
