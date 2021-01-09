For 30 years, the Northern International Livestock Exposition has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students. The criteria being that applicants have been actively involved in their communities, leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events.
Given the current unprecedented times, the NILE Foundation's Scholarship Program will remain strong in 2021. "Few things are as essential to survival as production agriculture! Therefore, we must continue to create and support AGvocates," says Jennifer Boka, general manager of the NILE. "The NILE is proud to increase educational opportunities for youth through scholarships. The NILE, supporting the future of agriculture, through today’s youth."
Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at www.thenile.org, or by contacting the NILE Office at 406-256-2495. Applications must be submitted to the NILE Office by March 2, by 4 p.m. Those postmarked March 2 will not be accepted. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.
Each year the NILE touches the lives of nearly 10,000 youth and provides over $55,000 in cash and live animal scholarships. Major highlights of NILE Youth Programs are the NILE Merit Heifer Program, 4th Grade Ag Education, Jr. Fed Livestock Show, Scholarship Program, and Internship Program. Live Animal scholarships are donations of heifers to kids in the Merit Heifer Program.
