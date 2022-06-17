Various news outlets are reporting thousands of cattle deaths over the weekend in southwest Kansas. A video showing rows of bloated cattle at a feedyard in this part of the state went viral June 15.
According to Reuters, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment knew of at least 2,000 cattle deaths due to high temps and humidity as of June 14. Spokesperson Matthew Lara said in the article the toll represents facilities that contacted the agency for help disposing of carcasses.
Scarlett Hagins, vice president of the Kansas Livestock Association, told KAKE News of Wichita, Kansas, June 15, they haven’t received exact numbers, but thousands of cattle succumbed to the heat across an area near Ulysses, Kansas. She said a sharp temperature increase in a short time, coupled with high humidity and no wind stressed the cattle in the feedyards.
According to Accuweather, temps in Ulysses started climbing June 10, reaching 91. By June 12 and 13 temperatures topped out at 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows at night during this time ranged from 58 to 71 degrees.
“It's a significant impact. Of course, these cattle would be around, have a value of around $2,000 per head, as their market-ready animals," Hagins told KAKE. “Any kind of animal loss is significant to a producer, to cattle feeder, to a rancher. No one wants to see any kind of loss like this.”
For those with cattle in feeding situations, managers need to be hyper vigilant when temps and humidity rises because cattle in these situations struggle to cool their bodies. In southwest Kansas humidity levels aren’t usually as high as other parts of the state, and winds help cool the cattle’s bodies.
Water is the most important nutrient for any animal, and when they don’t have adequate water, especially in a feedlot situation, the animals will suffer. According to Dr. Bob Larson, DVM, with the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University, it’s important to be prepared to help limit the negative effects of heat stress.
In an article by Larson, cattle are more susceptible to heat stress than humans and can start to have issues when the temperature-humidity index reaches 80 or higher. Other factors related to heat stress include: high body condition, black hide color, rainfall, lack of wind, lack of night cooling, crowding together to avoid flies, and consumption of endophyte-infected fescue.
Cattle use evaporation (sweat) to get rid of body heat, and this is one of the main avenues for them to cool themselves when temps are more than 70 degrees. Additionally, if winds are calm or cattle are congregated to fight off biting flies, their ability to cool is greatly reduced. Cattle that are not used to hot weather are also at greater risk if weather changes rapidly or they are shipped from a cool environment to a much hotter environment.
KSU BCI also says black-hided cattle are at greater risk than cattle with light-colored hides. Breed plays a role in that Bos indicus breeds (Brahman and others) handle heat better than do Bos taurus (European) breeds. Those cattle that are not acclimated to a particular climate or that are nearing finished weight are at higher risk of heat stress.
Tips to help cattle survive periods of heat stress:
• Have ample water available. Cattle need 2 to 3 gallons of water per 100 pounds of body weight and need access throughout the day when temps are above 80 degrees.
• If handling cattle during hot weather, work them from midnight to 8 a.m. after at least 6 hours of night cooling.
• Provide shade to reduce heat stress and increase intake. Shade helps reduce heat gain from direct sunlight even when air temperature is not reduced.
• Air movement is important to dissipate heat. Fans can help in some instances, in a pasture situation fencing off windbreaks will help keep cattle from congregating around these areas. In feedlots providing mounds for cattle to stand on helps air flow.
• Sprinklers can help combat heat stress by increasing evaporative losses by reducing ground temps and reducing radiant heat gain and reducing dust. Sprinkling should be done occasionally throughout the day, otherwise high humidity may result and there may be little opportunity for evaporation.
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
