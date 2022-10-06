Research initiated at the Equine Infectious Disease Laboratory, EIDL, at Texas A&M University to explore the genomic components of strangles has now led to an improved assay at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, TVMDL.

20210219_Horses_LM_073-768x520.jpg

The Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory now has an improved assay to diagnose strangles in horses. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Laura McKenzie.)

Strangles is a highly contagious disease that affects the upper respiratory system and lymph nodes of horses. The disease is caused by the bacterium Streptococcus equi subspecies equi, S. equi. Though clinical signs may be present, diagnostic detection is the only definitive method of identifying strangles.

