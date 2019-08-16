Thanks to a new partnership between Scoular and Cactus Feeders, Inc., dairy producers in western Kansas will soon have a new daily source of fresh, high-quality feed. Cactus Feeders is building a new steamflake mill near Syracuse, Kansas. The mill will allow Cactus to increase its own production, plus establish a supply of dairy feed for Scoular’s southwest Kansas customers. The new Cactus flaking mill is currently under construction and scheduled for completion by December.
“Steamflaking” processes corn into flakes making the feed more digestible for cattle and more efficient for the farmer. The corn is steamed, heated, and then pressed into a flake the size of a nickel. The ability to access this fresh feed daily is a tremendous benefit to both dairy farmers and beef producers.
“Our western Kansas customers began asking for steamflaked corn a couple of years ago,” says Josh Kasprzyk of Scoular. “While looking for ways to make that happen, we started talking to Eric McMillan at Cactus, and discovered that they had similar objectives, as well as the perfect spot to build in Syracuse. Now, we can deliver this fresh feed to our dairy customers, seven days a week.”
“We are excited by this new partnership with Scoular,” says Eric McMillan, director of commodity procurement and risk management at Cactus Feeders. “Our goal is to find ways to produce more feed while using fewer resources at a lower cost. Working with Scoular to produce and distribute high quality feed, coupled with excellent collaboration and long-term growth potential, is a great opportunity to help accomplish this.”
Cactus Feeders, Inc. is a leading producer of fed beef and lean hogs. Founded in 1975, Cactus finishes over a million head of cattle and 850,000 hogs annually with more than 800 employees and operations in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, South Carolina and Georgia. Cactus is 100% employee owned.
Founded in Nebraska, Scoular is a 127-year old company with 102 offices and facilities worldwide and more than $4 billion in sales. The company provides global and diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. For more information, visit www.scoular.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.