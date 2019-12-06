New Mexico ranchers are invited to meet with Mexican cattle buyers from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 in Albuquerque at the Sandia Resort & Casino, located at 30 Rainbow Road Northeast. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is hosting the meeting in the International Room for attendees of the annual Joint Stockmen’s Convention, which is Dec. 10 to 12.
This is the fifth consecutive year the NMDA has facilitated this meeting during the convention hosted by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.
New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said NMDA looks forward to this opportunity.
“The International Room at the Joint Stockmen’s Convention provides an important opportunity for New Mexico cattle growers to showcase their livestock, meet their neighbors from Mexico and learn their cattle needs,” said Witte. “Relationships are created, friendships are developed, and cattle producers from both countries benefit.”
Buyers are interested in Angus, Hereford, Charolais, Santa Gertrudis and Brangus breeds. Ranchers are encouraged to bring catalogs, photos, Expected Progeny Differences and videos, as laptops will be available. Ranchers who have production sales are also encouraged to bring their invitations.
Producers attending the meeting do not have to be members of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, however, they must register for the Joint Stockmen’s Convention. Visit nmagriculture.org to register. For more information about the convention, call 505-247-0584 or email nmcga@nmagriculture.org.
For more information regarding the international meeting, or if you are unable to attend, contact NMDA Marketing Specialist Juan Sanchez at 575-646-4929 or jsanchez@nmda.nmsu.edu.
