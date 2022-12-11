The New Mexico Cattlemen’s College will be Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hotel Albuquerque Old Town. Held in conjunction with Joint Stockmen’s annual convention there is no other learning opportunity like this available in one location for New Mexico’s cattlemen and women.
This year’s course is “Managing the ranch in the era of ‘mega drought.” The schedule for the day is broken down into three main categories: water, forage, and cattle. Bonus topics include a regional forecast of future weather patterns in New Mexico and actionable recommendations from the governor’s New Mexico Water policy and infrastructure.
