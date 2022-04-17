Representatives of New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association will travel to the village of Mosquero for their annual Northeast Regional Meeting scheduled for April 21 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. at Headquarters Restaurant.
“Come learn about what the association is doing and why it’s important to become involved in protecting what we do as ranchers,” says Cliff Copeland, NMCGA regional vice president. “I encourage you to invite a friend, bring a neighbor and get down to Mosquero for this event.”
Cliff welcomes everyone to join in at 11a.m. for lunch sponsored by New Mexico Beef Council. The meal will be proceeded by a special presentation made to this year’s regional recipient of the NMCGA Torch Award.
Around 1p.m., Jason Barber of Superior Livestock will join in with a discussion on livestock marketing followed by Ty Jackson of NMDGF Conservation Officers to lead a question-and-answer session over the role of ranchers during hunting season and wildlife management.
The afternoon will come to a close with an industry and legislative update from NMCGA leadership and a message from the region’s Vice-President Cliff Copeland. Throughout the afternoon event sponsors will have booths set up around the room, please feel free to meet with them and learn more about what they specialize in.
All local producers and businesses are invited to attend this free informational meeting. NMCGA asks those planning to attend call the office with a courtesy RSVP so that everyone can enjoy the delicious meal Jill Chatfield and crew are preparing. You can reach the NMCGA office at 505-247-0584.
