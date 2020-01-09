Joe Leathers with 6666 Ranch has been named as the seventh member of the CattleTrace, Inc. board of directors. Leathers is the general manager of the 6666 Ranch located near Guthrie, Texas, and will be representing the cow-calf sector on the CattleTrace Board. Established in August 2018, the CattleTrace Board has increased to seven members, and they are tasked with establishing the strategic direction and policies for CattleTrace, including setting the protocol of who, how and when the data is accessed for animal disease traceability.
Other members include Brandon Depenbusch with Innovative Livestock Services, Tom Jones with Hy-Plains Feedyard, Wes Killion with Beef Northwest Feeders, Mark Gardiner with Gardiner Angus Ranch, Ken Stielow with Bar S Ranch and Neil Bouray with Mankato Livestock Inc.
