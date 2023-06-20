The Red Angus Association of America, Denver, Colorado, has announced two internal promotions within its communications department. Lisa Bryant, Ada, Oklahoma, has been named RAAA director of communications while Katie Martin, Torrington, Wyoming, has transitioned into the role of assistant director of communications.

Bryant, whose farming and ranching roots trace at least seven generations deep, brings a wealth of marketing and communications experience to the team. She has owned Cowboy Connection Designs & Communications, a full-service agency specializing in the agriculture industry for 24 years. She has worked with more than 140 clients including several breed associations, industry checkoffs, ag groups and individual ranches. Bryant has been a part-time contractor with RAAA for two years.

