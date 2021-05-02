The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has launched a new digital education course, Sheep and Goat Ranching 101 available at agrilifelearn.tamu.edu/product?catalog=ANSC-035. The series of 12 videos cost $25 and allows participants to learn at their own pace.
“This online course is for people new to the sheep and goat industry,” said Reid Redden, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension sheep and goat specialist and director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Service Center at San Angelo. “This course covers the basics of what people need to know, everything from how much animals typically cost to the type of facilities you’ll need to have to raise sheep and goats.”
This online course is geared toward beginners and taught by AgriLife Extension specialists, agents, and graduate students. Using instructional videos, the experts walk viewers through the first steps to getting an operation started. They also provide viewers with the basic knowledge needed to maintain an operation.
Redden said the course provides essential information for small farms or ranches with less than 100 acres, new landowners or managers, and retirees moving back to the homestead who may be thinking of raising small ruminants.
