Two decision-making tools created by Nebraska Extension for agricultural producers across the state have been updated for the new year.
The 2020 Nebraska crop budgets, https://cropwatch.unl.edu/budgets, and representative cow-calf budgets at https://go.unl.edu/cow-calfbudgets are now available to provide producers with cost-of-production estimates.
Both sets of budgets are available as PDFs and Excel files, which feature tools that allow users to enter information into worksheets to calculate estimated production costs.
