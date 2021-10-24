University of Missouri Extension will hold a daylong Whole System Management of Beef Cattle Reproduction Workshop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 26, at MU Wurdack Research Center, 164 Bales Road, Cook Station.
MU Extension beef reproduction specialist Jordan Thomas and other specialists will lead the discussions, said livestock specialist Eric Meusch.
“Reproduction isn’t just about breeding,” says Meusch. “There are a lot of moving parts and several points that can be leveraged to increase profitability.”
Thomas, with assistance from numerous other MU beef researchers, recently authored a new manual on the whole system management approach. He will discuss relevant reproductive technologies as part of a yearlong system.
Topics include:
• Managing for an ultra-short calving season.
• Managing cow body condition economically.
• Heifer selection.
• Maintaining cows in positive energy balance in variable forage conditions.
• How to minimize effects of stress (heat, fescue toxicosis, etc.) on reproduction.
• Bull management in and out of season.
The day includes a tour of Wurdack Center’s integrated livestock, forages, forestry and wildlife management practices. Registrants receive lunch and a printed copy of the new Whole System Management of Beef Cattle Reproduction manual.
Register at bit.ly/ReproSystems.
For more information, contact Thomas at ThomasJor@missouri.edu or 573-882-7519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.