University of Missouri Extension will hold a Whole System Management of Beef Cattle Reproduction Workshop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at the MU Southwest Research Center, 14548 Highway H, Mount Vernon.
MU Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole said that beef reproduction specialist Jordan Thomas and others will lead the discussions.
Thomas, with assistance from numerous other MU beef researchers, recently authored a new manual on the whole system management approach. He will discuss relevant reproductive technologies as part of a yearlong system.
Topics include:
Managing for an ultra-short calving season.
Managing cow body condition economically.
Heifer selection.
Maintaining cows in positive energy balance in variable forage conditions.
How to minimize effects of stress (heat, fescue toxicosis, etc.) on reproduction.
Bull management in and out of season.
The day includes a tour of Southwest Center’s cattle operation. Registrants receive lunch and a copy of the new Whole System Management of Beef Cattle Reproduction manual.
Register at bit.ly/ReproSystems.
For more information, contact Eldon Cole at 417-466-3102, or Jordan Thomas at ThomasJor@missouri.edu or 573-882-7519.
