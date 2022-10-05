Gov. Jared Polis recently named Meghann Blach of Eckley, and Luke Larson of Fowler, to the Colorado Beef Council Board of Directors. The new appointees bring unique qualifications to the eight-member board, having raised and promoted beef both on the hoof and directly to consumers. Joining other beef producers and industry leaders on the board, Blach and Larson will help direct Beef Checkoff investments in promotion, research, and education programs to grow beef demand.
Both appointees look forward to serving four-year terms on the board and agree that there is excitement surrounding the future of the beef industry. As Colorado’s consumer dynamics continue to change and the beef industry faces new challenges, Blach and Larson are well positioned to help make informed decisions regarding Beef Checkoff investments.
