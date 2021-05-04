Animal science specialists with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture have a new monthly video series—“Docs Talkin' Stock”—to share recommendations and updates on animal issues important to Arkansas producers.
The series is hosted by faculty from the Animal Science department at the Cooperative Extension Service. Chelsey Kimbrough, extension specialty livestock and youth education specialist for the Division of Agriculture, moderates the program.
“Each month, we'll have a guest speaker talk about a timely topic for the month,” Kimbrough said. “This is another way for us to get timely information to producers while also helping our clients get to know us, the specialists.”
The first episode features Shane Gadberry, extension ruminant nutrition specialist for the Division of Agriculture, discussing beef cattle nutrition, reproduction and current research at the UA Livestock and Forestry Research Station in Batesville. That episode can be viewed at https://fb.watch/52CKGBV7pU/.
New episodes will be posted on the first Monday of each month and can be viewed on the UAEX Animal Science Facebook page and on the UAEX Animal Science YouTube.
Extension’s animal science faculty provide research-based information to those working in the animal agriculture sector, which includes production and processing of poultry, eggs, beef and dairy products, sheep, goats, swine and other animals.
Specialists will also offer recommendations for managing pastures and forages, which cover more than 6 million acres in Arkansas.
