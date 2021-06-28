The annual Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Retail Value Steer Challenge winners were recently honored at the NC Foundation lunch during the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Fremont. The RVSC is the primary fundraiser for NCF with money raised supporting youth and adult educational programs, scholarships, research and infrastructure projects, history preservation and judging teams at colleges in Nebraska. The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation would like to recognize the support of Darr Feedlot, Cozad, for administration and feeding of the steers.
Three winners of each of the three categories were awarded for their steer’s performance in the Retail Value Steer Challenge. First place in the average daily gain category was awarded to the steer owned by Nebraska Corn Board, and second place went to a steer owned by Mark Spurgin of Paxton and Steve Hanson of Elsie. The third place steer in the average daily gain category was awarded to Platte River Investments of Kearney.
In the carcass value category, Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co. of Broken Bow owned the winning steer. Huss Livestock Market, LLC and Lexington Livestock Market received second place and West Point Implement & Design received the third place honors.
First place in the total value category was a steer owned by the Shotkoski Hay Company of Lexington. Second place went to the steer owned by Darling International, Inc of Lexington and third place went to McLean Beef of Benedict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.