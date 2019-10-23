Livestock producers interested in Nebraska’s goat and sheep industry can attend a daylong conference in Curtis on Nov. 2.
The Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers are hosting their 2019 conference at the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Everett Stencil Livestock Teaching Center.
The public is invited to attend, said Randy Saner, extension educator with Nebraska Extension in Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties. “If you are a sheep or goat producer we hope you will plan to attend,” he said.
Partipants will tour the NCTA Veterinary Technology complex, learn about lamb quality assurance and have opportunity to view a lamb necropsy by Dr. Libby Fraser, DVM, and an NCTA instructor.
Other topics will include:
Tour of cover crop plots—Brad Ramsdale, Ph.D., NCTA Agronomy Professor;
Cooking with lamb—Gwendolyn Kitzan, American Lamb Board;
Direct marketing of lamb and goat—Gwendolyn Kitzan;
Market updates—Brad Anderson, American Lamb Board; and
Sheep and goat body condtion scoring and nutrition—Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension.
Other activites include an NCTA Stock Dog Team demonstration and education booths on Annie’s Project, the National Sheep Improvement Program, forages, breeders’ displays and more.
To register, visit the Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers website https://nebraskasheepandgoat.org or contact Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.
