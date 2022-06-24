During their recent annual meeting, the Nebraska Rural Radio Association donated $20,000 to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to support beef cattle producers as they recover from the recent fires.
Tim Marshall, CEO of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association said, “We know that so many people were affected by the wildfires earlier this spring, both directly and indirectly, and we at the Nebraska Rural Radio Association felt called to help our state's producers. Through many conversations with the Nebraska Cattlemen, we decided that a donation to the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund was an impactful way to help our neighbors in need.”
Officers of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund stated, “We are grateful for the longstanding partnership between Nebraska Cattlemen and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. Their generosity does not go un-noticed and we look forward to witnessing the ways their donation will support beef cattle producers.”
