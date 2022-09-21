Three Chickens

By Jennifer Mishra, Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is announcing a ninth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The last case in Nebraska was discovered in April.

The ninth farm, a small backyard flock, is in Dawes County.

