The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is celebrating youth involved with agriculture by announcing the winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest. The annual contest was open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members from around the state.
“NDA’s poultry photo contest gives 4-H and FFA members a chance to show us some of the many different breeds and varieties of poultry found in Nebraska,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We appreciate these 4-H and FFA members and the time they spent working with their show birds to take these colorful and creative photos.”
NDA will showcase the winning photos online in a calendar format and in materials promoting biosecurity measures that backyard poultry owners should take to keep their flocks healthy.
The students that submitted winning photos are: Zac Arens of Crofton; Jamie Biel of Ogallala; Montana Bridger of Fullerton; Rylie Bruha of Comstock; Paige Horn of Fullerton; Ty Kreis of Brady; Katie Kreis of Brady; Elisa Oberg of Farnam; Dylanger Schledewitz of Oconto; Onyx Smith of Kearney; Miranda Stohlmann of Verdigre; Eli Van Brocklin of Cortland; and Gage Schledewitz of Oconto.
NDA staff members judged the entries, looking at originality, composition and photography skills.
The winning photographs can be viewed on the NDA website at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.