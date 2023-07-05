The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has some egg-citing news for 4-H and FFA members who raise poultry. NDA is again sponsoring its annual Poultry Photo Contest and encouraging 4-H and FFA members to submit photos of their fine feathered friends. Official contest rules and entry forms are available at nda.nebraska.gov. Entries must be submitted online at tinyurl.com/NDAPhotoContest by July 15.
Winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest will be announced this fall. NDA will feature winning photos throughout the year in promotional materials, an online calendar, and on social media. NDA teammates will judge the photo contest entries based on originality, composition, and photographic skills.
