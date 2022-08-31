Jared Lierman, president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association announced the addition of five new directors. Directors can serve up to three two-year terms. “I am excited to add these diverse individuals to the board of directors. Gaining from their knowledge and experiences, will ensure continued opportunities and success for Nebraska’s pork farmers”, said Lierman.
Newly elected directors Include: Aaron Holliday, Columbus; Justin Hankins, Omaha; Cody Lambrecht, Blair; Katie Stack, Fremont; and David May, Henderson.
