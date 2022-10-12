Choosing a career path can be difficult and with unlimited occupational options, it is helpful to receive a little guidance along the way. With that premise in mind, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association under the direction of Education Director Sophia Lentfer announces a new Pork Ambassador Program. The Pork Ambassador Program is a career development program that will provide a variety of firsthand experiences to promote career development.
NPPA is seeking college-age students to be a part of the Pork Ambassador Program. If students are connected to agriculture and believe in the future of the pork industry, they are encouraged to apply. Eligible applicants must be between 18 to 23 years of age, be enrolled full-time in a Nebraska post-secondary school. The yearlong program will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024. During that time students will attend seminars where they will learn about the various and varied career opportunities of the pork and agriculture industries. Applicants do not have to be a pork producer to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.