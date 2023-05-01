The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is reminding poultry owners to continue to monitor for and protect their birds against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
“It’s important for all poultry producers to know the signs and symptoms of the disease and to continue to practice good biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flocks,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. “While our HPAI detections have slowed since last year, we are still experiencing the disease in the state, and we want producers to continue to be vigilant in protecting their flocks.”
