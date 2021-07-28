Miranda Raithel of Falls City, Nebraska, is recognized as 2021 Junior Herdsman of the year.
The Junior Angus Herdsman award is awarded to one National Junior Angus Association member who displays a strong work ethic, dedication to his/her animals and has the skill to prepare their cattle for exhibition. This year the 2021 National Junior Angus Show Junior Herdsman of the Year was awarded to Miranda Raithel of Falls City, Nebraska.
In 1998 Raithel’s father was awarded the Angus Herdsman award at the National Western Stock Show. Now in 2021, it was only fitting that his daughter follows in his footsteps. Miranda Raithel was born on January 13, 2000, and by Jan. 21, 2001, she had already been issued her official National Junior Angus membership.
Growing up, Raithel could be found in the show barn alongside her parents at Herbster Angus Farm. From nutrition to management, Raithel says she understands cattle from being mentored by her parents, Ed and Mandy, and Cash Langford.
"I’m actually really glad to be recognized in my home state during my last year," said Raithel. "Call it the stars aligning, but it’s pretty neat to win the herdsman’s buckle in your home state."
To be selected to receive the Herdsman Award, juniors must be in their last year of junior eligibility and are voted on by ballot by NJAA members exhibiting at the National Junior Angus Show. Junior members are asked to evaluate their peers throughout the week and turn their official ballot in to the show office by noon on Friday of the National Junior Angus Show.
Raithel said she has learned everything she knows from her dad, and together they make quite the father-daughter duo.
"It’s that guy that taught me how to be a herdsman," she said. "I’ve had people I’ve never known tell me they encouraged kids to vote for me, and that’s pretty cool."
With two semesters left of college, Raithel will be on to the next chapter soon.
Upon graduation Raithel will receive degrees in business administration and marketing from Peru State College. She previously received her associate degree in animal science from Redlands Community College. While at Redlands she was a member of the collegiate livestock judging team and the captain of the beef show team.
Visit angus.org for complete show results and news from the event.
