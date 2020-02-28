John Csukker of Columbus, Nebraska, was elected as president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association at the recent annual meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska. Joining Csukker on NPPA’s leadership team are President-Elect Shana Beattie of Sumner, Vice President Jared Lierman of Beemer and newly elected directors Chad Johnson of Norfolk, Mark Wright of Fremont, Kyle Baade of Plymouth and Ryan Preister of Humphrey. Karen Grant of Meadow Grove will serve as first alternate director and Jennifer Ruby of Howells will serve second alternate director.
Retiring directors are Duane Miller of Davenport, Ron Browning of Fremont, Kevin Peterson of Osceola and Tim Chancellor of Broken Bow.
