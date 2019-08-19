A demonstration of working stock dogs was a hit at the Norton County Fair in Kansas.
Student members of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Stock Dog Team were hosted by Kaytie Henrickson, an NCTA student from Norton.
The Aggies and their dogs showed the audience how dogs can be used for safe, low-stress and efficient handling of sheep and cattle.
“Kaytie came up with idea to host the demonstration and orchestrated the event,” said Leighlynn Obermiller of Grand Island, an NCTA graduate and active member of the NCTA Stock Dog Team. She and her border collie, Gryff, were part of the evening presentation.
The stock dog team is open to any student at NCTA. The student members train their dogs at the campus facilities and often work with a volunteer coach, Kelly Popp, of Curtis. He is one of the founders of the Outback Stock Dog Association, a regional group of livestock owners and stock dog handlers.
Henrickson and her teammates joined Popp, who provided the sheep and cattle, for the public demonstration at Norton. Throughout the year at the NCTA campus in Curtis, the two clubs also host stock dog training clinics and dog trials which draw competitors from several states.
Outreach at the county fair in Norton was a new experience, and a welcome exposure to a new audience, said Obermiller.
“The girls took turns demoing dogs and talking with the audience about the dogs and the stock dog team,” she said. “We had a very good turnout and enjoyed the evening.”
Henrickson was joined in the arena by four of her classmates, all who are beginning their second year in the NCTA veterinary technology division.
Alexandra Hazuka of McDonald, Kansas, is focusing on the animal husbandry option within the Vet Tech program, while Henrickson, Breauna Derr of Friend, Nebraska, and Emily Hubbell of Lexington, Nebraska, are studying to become veterinary technicians who plan to be employed in veterinary clinics.
Judy Bowmaster-Cole, NCTA assistant professor of veterinary technology and the NCTA Stock Dog Team coach, said the stock dog team grew from dog obedience and agility classes taught at the college.
Then, livestock and animal science students also had an interest in using cattle or stock dogs for herding, sorting and handling cattle safely and with low-stress methods at corrals and farm pens, and at pastures and grazing areas.
Information about the stock dog program is available from Bowmaster-Cole at 308-367-5282 or jbowmaster1@unl.edu.
