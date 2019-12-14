The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation recognized industry professionals and contributors during the recent Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention and Trade Show in Kearney.
The Nebraska Ranch & Conservation Endowment award honors those professors or instructors that are providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a range management and conservation related area. This year Scott Knobbe, NCF president, presented the award to Travis Mulliniks, assistant professor in range cow production systems out of West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.
The Nebraska Beef Industry Endowment award honors those professors or instructors that are providing cutting edge research and/or student instruction in a beef industry related area. This year, NCF presented the award to Jim MacDonald, professor of animal Science at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. MacDonald’s primary research focus is in beef cattle production systems.
The Friend of the Foundation award is presented annually to a person and/or business that has shared endless amounts of time, talent and/or treasure with the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. The 2019 recipients are Homer and Darla Buell. Homer and Darla’s s roots in the Nebraska cattle industry go deep as they are the fourth generation of Buell’s to operate Shovel Dot Ranch. The Buell’s have built relationships with advocates for agriculture locally, nationally and internationally and have earned an outstanding reputation as respected leaders—contributing their time and talents to benefit our industry.
