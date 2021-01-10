The Nebraska Cattlemen annual convention may have looked a little different this year, but the core importance is to elect new leadership and discuss Nebraska Cattlemen policy, which was all done virtually for the year 2020. Depending on the given year and leadership terms, elections are held for open positions.
During the annual business meeting, it became official that William "Bill" Rhea III has taken the position as Nebraska Cattlemen president for 2021. Rhea is a fifth-generation farmer near Arlington, Nebraska, where he raises corn, soybeans, alfalfa and organic crops. He also owns and operates a trucking company. Rhea is a prior Nebraska Cattlemen Feedlot Council chair and has served on the Nebraska Beef Council board and the U.S. Meat Export Federation executive council.
Brenda Masek has moved into the president-elect roll. She owns and operates the Bestol-Masek Ranch near Purdum, Nebraska, where they run an 800-head commercial spring calving cow-calf operation. Masek has served as president of her local NC affiliate, Region 2 member services chair and on the Nebraska Cattlemen executive and finance committees prior to becoming an officer.
NC's newest officer is Steve Hanson, who is joining as the vice president. He is the fourth generation on the family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, and ranch at Arthur where they feed out home-raised calves with grain grown on their operation. He has served many industry positions in years past including Nebraska Beef Council chairman, Federation of State Beef Councils chairman, beef promotion operating committee co-chair, serving on the checkoff's Freedom to Operate committee as well as the Global Growth committee and Evaluation committee. Hanson currently serves on the United States Meat Export Federation executive committee representing the beef sector.
