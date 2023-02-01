Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Nebraska Cattlemen board of directors recently announced it has hired Laura Field to serve as the organization’s executive vice president beginning March 1.
Field is a decade long citizen of Nebraska who is from a rural community in Texas. She is a sixth-generation member of a purebred seedstock cattle operation on the Texas Gulf Coast and has worked in agricultural policy and government affairs for almost 20 years.
Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson said, “Laura’s extensive experience advocating for the beef industry will greatly benefit our members and she will undoubtedly strengthen our organization. We look forward to Laura’s arrival and are excited to work alongside her to serve Nebraska’s beef cattle producers.”
“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to work alongside Nebraska cattle producers,” Field said. “The strengths of the Nebraska beef industry are many, and Nebraska Cattlemen is uniquely suited to represent the interests of the various sectors of cattle production by finding common ground in advancing solutions to meet the needs of all beef producers. Growing up in a ranching family, I am excited to serve those I have long admired; the men, women, youth and families who comprise this great industry.”
Field spent 10 years as a partner in a government affairs firm in Denver, Colorado, before moving to Nebraska and working as the vice president of government affairs for Nebraska Cattlemen. While at the organization, she worked with leadership and membership to help advance the state legislative agenda for the association. She then served as legislative coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Field has extensive beef industry experience including working in livestock production, industry infrastructure expansion efforts, marketing, water and natural resources policy, and agriculturally focused tax reform efforts.
She has a dual bachelor’s in animal science and agricultural education from Texas Tech University and a master’s in agriculture from Colorado State University.
She and her husband, Tom, live just north of Lincoln, with their children.
Field replaces longtime executive vice president Pete McClymont who announced last fall his plans to retire after 25 years with the organization.
McClymont has served the association in multiple capacities from serving on the board of directors, to Nebraska Cattlemen president, and staff; devoting over two decades of his career to Nebraska Cattlemen. Throughout his tenure on staff, McClymont served as vice president of legislative affairs, and executive vice president.
“For the past25 years, it has been my honor and privilege to work for the most important membership Association in Nebraska,” McClymont said. “The majority of my professional career was devoted to Nebraska Cattlemen and serving the many beef cattle producers who are the backbone of our state.”
McClymont’s effective retirement date was dependent on the completion of the hiring process for the executive vice president position.
