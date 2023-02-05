NebCattlemenVP1Pix.jpg

Laura Field. (Courtesy photo.)

Nebraska Cattlemen board of directors recently announced it has hired Laura Field to serve as the organization’s executive vice president beginning March 1.

Field is a decade long citizen of Nebraska who is from a rural community in Texas. She is a sixth-generation member of a purebred seedstock cattle operation on the Texas Gulf Coast and has worked in agricultural policy and government affairs for almost 20 years.

