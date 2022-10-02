The Nebraska Cattlemen Association recently announced they are accepting nominations for the Young Cattlemen’s Connection Class of 2023 until Oct. 25, 2022.

The 2022 YCC Class included Gage Baker, David Schuler, Allan Louthan, Jake Pullen, Chance McLean, Justin Conner, Aksel Wiseman, Tevyn Baldwin, T.L. Meyer and LaCaylla Fink. (Courtesy photo.)

YCC is a longstanding Nebraska Cattlemen tradition as we work to keep the future of our industry innovative and knowledgeable. This program helps emerging leaders understand the industry structure, issues management, product research and marketing, and teaches participants how to become effective communicators.

